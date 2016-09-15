FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- JPMorgan, Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, BNY Mellon
September 15, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

MOVES- JPMorgan, Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, BNY Mellon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank named Christoph Seidel as head of M&A and corporate finance in Germany and Austria, according to a note to staff seen by Reuters.

BOFA MERRILL LYNCH

Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch hired three financial advisers from UBS Group AG for its Manhattan East complex.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Jeremy Stoler, a director in the commercial mortgage division of Credit Suisse's asset finance group, has left the bank, IFR News reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank appointed Cengiz Belentepe as global head of commodities, financial markets.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The investments company named Niamh De Niese director and head of its EMEA innovation center, based in London.

BERENBERG

The privately owned German bank appointed Alexander Haissl and Nicolas Didio to its equity research team, strengthening its London unit.

HOULIHAN LOKEY INC

The independent investment bank hired Joseph Mooney as the managing director of firm's mergers & acquisitions group based in New York.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Tristan Laurencin has left SocGen, where he was head of leveraged loan trading, and has been replaced by Benoit Blanchard, banking sources said. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
