FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES -JPMorgan, Fannie Mae, BBVA, Opendoor Securities
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

MOVES -JPMorgan, Fannie Mae, BBVA, Opendoor Securities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email: moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

JPMorgan Chase & Co has hired Bryan Beller as a managing director on the media and communications investment banking team, according to an internal memo.

FANNIE MAE

The largest U.S. home funding source elected Ryan Zanin to its board of directors.

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA

The diversified international financial company shook up its corporate and investment banking unit in the US naming Michael Adler as head of corporate & investment banking USA, IFR News reported.

OPENDOOR SECURITIES LLC

The start-up platform for off-the-run Treasury and TIPS notes has hired Michael Paulus as a senior managing director ahead of the platform's launch this year, according to a IFR News report.

INSURER LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC

The life assurance and long-term savings company appointed Frankie Borrell as business development director to its pension risk transfer unit. (Compiled by by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.