MOVES-Houlihan Lokey, Credit Suisse, AXA

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private bank said it had hired Florence Rollet to be its new head of marketing, taking over from co-heads Nicole Chandrashekara and Marco Parroni.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP

The Swiss bank named Bill Johnson as head of Asset Management Americas and Michel Degen as head of Asset Management Switzerland and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), according to a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by the company.

NEON UNDERWRITING LTD

The insurer operating in the specialist Lloyd's market appointed Andrew Thornton as an underwriter and solicitor, M&A tax insurance.

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC

The company appointed Ashwin Belur and Dhiran Dookhi to its insurance investment solutions group.

NEWCORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The alternative real estate investment manager appointed Neil Sarkhel as an associate and Iain Cobban as an assistant investment manager.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The multi-asset investor appointed five new members to AXA IM Chorus, its new investment team focused on liquid absolute return strategies.

HOULIHAN LOKEY INC

The boutique investment bank said it had hired Marshall Taylor as a managing director and national healthcare leader in its transaction advisory services group in Dallas.

MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The asset management arm of Macquarie Group, named Markus Rottler head of distribution for the German professional buyer market.

MUFG UNION BANK N.A

The unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, appointed Lisa Roberts as head of private wealth management for Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. (Compiled by Shalom Aarons and John Benny)