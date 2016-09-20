FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-Bupa, MUFG Investor Services, RPMI Railpen
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Bupa, MUFG Investor Services, RPMI Railpen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LEGAL & GENERAL CAPITAL

The investment arm of Legal & General Group, said it had appointed Stephen Halliwell as its new chief financial officer.

RPMI RAILPEN

The British investment management company for trustees of the Railways Pension Scheme said it had appointed Anna Rule as head of property.

MUFG INVESTOR SERVICES

The global asset servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said it had appointed Kate Stallard as executive director, business development in EMEA.

BUPA GLOBAL

The international health insurance arm of British private healthcare group Bupa Insurance Ltd Sheldon Kenton would replace Robert Lang as managing director.

KKR & CO LP

The U.S. private equity firm said Paul Yang, who has two decades of industry experience in Asia, would lead its operations in Greater China as the firm seeks to expand the scope of investments in the region.

THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT LTD

The wealth management company appointed Simon Nicol as pension principal. (Compiled by John Benny and Shalom Aarons)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.