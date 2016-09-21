FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Standard Chartered, Jefferies, BTIG
September 21, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Standard Chartered, Jefferies, BTIG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON RE

The reinsurance arm of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc appointed Jonathan Garnett as the managing director of its recently established business in Malaysia.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank's managing director of South Asia debt capital markets, Kaustubh Kulkarni, has also been put in charge of the Indian rupee bond syndicate - IFR News

JEFFERIES FINANCE LLC

The joint venture of Jefferies and MassMutual appointed Tom Brady to replace president Carl Toriello.

BTIG LLC

The financial services firm hired John Silver and Andrew McSweeney as managing directors of foreign exchange and interest rates, respectively.

ANGELO GORDON & CO

The alternative investment firm named Damien Loveday managing director of investor relations.

CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE INC

The private investment firm named former BG Group Plc CEO Helge Lund as an operating adviser for its funds. (Compiled by John Benny)

