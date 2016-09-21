BRIEF-Cambium Learning:Board of directors adopts a tax asset protection rights plan
* Cambium Learning Group Inc says board of directors has adopted a tax asset protection rights plan
Sept 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON RE
The reinsurance arm of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc appointed Jonathan Garnett as the managing director of its recently established business in Malaysia.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank's managing director of South Asia debt capital markets, Kaustubh Kulkarni, has also been put in charge of the Indian rupee bond syndicate - IFR News
JEFFERIES FINANCE LLC
The joint venture of Jefferies and MassMutual appointed Tom Brady to replace president Carl Toriello.
BTIG LLC
The financial services firm hired John Silver and Andrew McSweeney as managing directors of foreign exchange and interest rates, respectively.
ANGELO GORDON & CO
The alternative investment firm named Damien Loveday managing director of investor relations.
CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE INC
The private investment firm named former BG Group Plc CEO Helge Lund as an operating adviser for its funds. (Compiled by John Benny)
Sept 21 Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc has already booked orders for more than two-thirds of its 2016 political ad spending target, Chief Executive Officer Perry Sook said on Wednesday, but he stopped short of raising the goal.
* Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. announces appointment of chief executive officer and departure of chief operating officer