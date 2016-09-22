MOVES-KPMG, MSCI, Rothschild Group, Liquidnet

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The accounting and consulting firm appointed Sarah Willows as chief financial officer and head of operations, effective immediately.
The index provider named Laurent Seyer its chief client officer, a newly created role.
The New York-based operator of off-exchange share trading platforms known as 'dark pools' appointed Gareth Exton and Mickey Senic to its European execution & quantitative services (EQS) team.
The owner of Edmond de Rothschild Suisse SA all-service bank said Jean-Philippe Desmartin joined its asset management business, effective Sept. 12.
Rothschild Global Advisory said it appointed Goldman Sachs Group Inc investment banker Eric Hirschfield as a managing director and head of its newly opened Chicago office and of the Midwest region. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)