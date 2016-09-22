MOVES-KPMG, MSCI, Rothschild Group, Liquidnet

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

KPMG

The accounting and consulting firm appointed Sarah Willows as chief financial officer and head of operations, effective immediately.

MSCI INC

The index provider named Laurent Seyer its chief client officer, a newly created role.

LIQUIDNET

The New York-based operator of off-exchange share trading platforms known as 'dark pools' appointed Gareth Exton and Mickey Senic to its European execution & quantitative services (EQS) team.

EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD GROUP

The owner of Edmond de Rothschild Suisse SA all-service bank said Jean-Philippe Desmartin joined its asset management business, effective Sept. 12.

ROTHSCHILD GLOBAL ADVISORY

Rothschild Global Advisory said it appointed Goldman Sachs Group Inc investment banker Eric Hirschfield as a managing director and head of its newly opened Chicago office and of the Midwest region. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)