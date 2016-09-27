MOVES- AIMA, Nomura, Deutsche Bank, PJT Partners, Barclays

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION

The global hedge fund lobby group named Simon Lorne as its chairman. He replaces former U.S. SEC Commissioner Kathleen Casey.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

Japan's largest brokerage appointed Christopher Marai as a managing director and senior analyst, covering biotechnology.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank promoted Ashley Wilson to oversee its Europe, Middle East and Africa trading desk.

PJT PARTNERS

Laurie Fitch, co-head of EMEA industrials at Morgan Stanley , has left and is to join New York-listed advisory boutique PJT Partners to manage relationships in that sector across Europe.

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC

The UK-based risk adviser and insurance broker named Gary Marchitello as head of property broking, North America.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank appointed Karen Frank as head of international wealth. Previously, she was co-head of financial sponsors group for Europe, Middle East and Africa with Ken McGrath.

MUFG SECURITIES

Christina Nilsson has joined the Japanese bank as a senior relationship manager in London. She has previously worked at JPMorgan Chase and RBS.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank has appointed Sylvie Prea as group director of corporate social responsibility from Jan. 1, replacing Jean-Michel Mepuis who is retiring.

MAREX SPECTRON

The London-based commodities broker appointed Megan McCracken as head of strategy.

INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC

The U.S.-based brokerage said it appointed Ruben Costa-Santos as director and head of foreign exchange, and Andre Nogueira as a director in its analytics team. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)