a year ago
MOVES-Credit Suisse, Northern Trust, AXA Investment, Unigestion
September 29, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse, Northern Trust, AXA Investment, Unigestion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The Swiss group named Tsuneaki Hirao its head of Private Banking Japan, luring away an executive who has worked for rival UBS for more than a decade.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The financial services company said it appointed Vignesh Vijayakumar as senior relationship manager and Yovan Dabee as senior wealth strategist for Northern Trust's Global Family & Private Investment Offices group in London.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset manager appointed Marc Belbenoit-Avich and Robin Chiche to its insurance-linked securities (ILS) team, which is part of the structured finance team.

UNIGESTION

The boutique asset manager said it bolstered its intermediary team with three new hires.

BTIG LLC

The financial services firm named Mark Corcoran as a managing director in its institutional equities group. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
