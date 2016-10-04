MOVES- Lazard Ltd, Campbell & Co, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LAZARD LTD

The investment banking and asset management firm said Michael Schwartz has joined its subsidiary, Lazard Middle Market LLC, as managing director and head of corporate finance advisory.

CAMPBELL & COMPANY

The investment services provider named Joseph Kelly managing director, client solutions group.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank has hired Jack Rabun from UBS to head its asset management investment banking coverage for the Americas, which the German bank wants to expand - IFR News.

JP MORGAN CHASE& CO

The company has hired Christian Kames from Citigroup Inc to reinforce its German unit, JP Morgan said on Tuesday.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank has appointed Andrew Sinfield as head of European investment-grade corporate credit trading, part of a wider initiative by the bank to expand its credit franchise. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)