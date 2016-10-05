MOVES-StanChart, Metro Bank, Union Bancaire

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank has appointed Mohamed Abdel Bary as regional chief financial officer for Africa and the Middle East with immediate effect.

METRO BANK PLC

The UK-based bank named Andy Hallett director of property and Hannah-Louise Smith director of cash management and deposits.

UNION BANCAIRE PRIVEE

The Swiss private bank appointed Benjamin Schapiro as senior portfolio manager and co-manager to its Paris-based European convertible bonds team.

TANARRA CAPITAL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

The company hired credit market veterans Michael Tierney and Peter Szekely to set up a fund focused on Asian loans.

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC

The company has hired Mauricio Voorduin as head of structuring for its Latin America corporate and investment banking business.

BNP PARIBAS SA

The bank has strengthened its Frankfurt-based industrials EMEA industry group with two senior appointments. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)