MOVES-StanChart, Metro Bank, Union Bancaire

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The bank has appointed Mohamed Abdel Bary as regional chief financial officer for Africa and the Middle East with immediate effect.
The UK-based bank named Andy Hallett director of property and Hannah-Louise Smith director of cash management and deposits.
The Swiss private bank appointed Benjamin Schapiro as senior portfolio manager and co-manager to its Paris-based European convertible bonds team.
The company hired credit market veterans Michael Tierney and Peter Szekely to set up a fund focused on Asian loans.
The company has hired Mauricio Voorduin as head of structuring for its Latin America corporate and investment banking business.
The bank has strengthened its Frankfurt-based industrials EMEA industry group with two senior appointments. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)