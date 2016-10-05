MOVES- Axioma, Willis Re, FS Investments

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The risk management firm named Bao Chau Nguyen as head of regulatory & risk reporting.
The reinsurance division of Willis Towers Watson Plc , named Printhan Sothinathan as managing director for its specialty analytics unit.
The alternative asset manager appointed Steve DeAngelis as executive vice president and head of distribution. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan)