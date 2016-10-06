FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Temasek, Lloyds, Standard Life
October 6, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

MOVES- Temasek, Lloyds, Standard Life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

TEMASEK HOLDINGS

The Singapore state investor hired veteran Goldman Sachs dealmaker John Vaske as joint head, North America, effective Jan. 16.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

The company's private banking unit hired Jon Wingent as head of portfolio specialists.

STANDARD LIFE

Imran Ahmad has been appointed investment director in the company's emerging market debt team.

Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru

