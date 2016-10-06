MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks, petchems boost Saudi shares, rest of Gulf weak
* Dubai's DFM falls; VTB thinks may be excluded from MSCI index
Oct 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
TEMASEK HOLDINGS
The Singapore state investor hired veteran Goldman Sachs dealmaker John Vaske as joint head, North America, effective Jan. 16.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
The company's private banking unit hired Jon Wingent as head of portfolio specialists.
STANDARD LIFE
Imran Ahmad has been appointed investment director in the company's emerging market debt team.
(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
LONDON, Oct 6 The owners of Polish mobile phone operator Play have called off an auction to sell the business after private equity offers failed to meet expectations.
TORONTO, Oct 6 The value of Canadian equity issues reached its strongest-ever level in the first nine months of 2016, driven by large transactions in the energy sector, according to Thomson Reuters data released on Thursday.