MOVES- Lyxor, Perella Weinberg Partners, Edmond De Rothschild Group

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The asset management company named Matthieu Mouly as CEO of its UK unit.
The financial services firm named Joseph Lovell as managing director in its advisory business.
The Switzerland-based independent private banking company appointed Robert Jenkins as chief brand and marketing officer. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)