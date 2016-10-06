MOVES- Lyxor, Perella Weinberg Partners, Edmond De Rothschild Group

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LYXOR

The asset management company named Matthieu Mouly as CEO of its UK unit.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS LP

The financial services firm named Joseph Lovell as managing director in its advisory business.

EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD GROUP

The Switzerland-based independent private banking company appointed Robert Jenkins as chief brand and marketing officer. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)