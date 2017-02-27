(Adds Amia Capital, Willis Towers)

Feb 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank said it appointed Rajat Kohli as head of global markets for India.

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC

The U.S. financial information provider said it would appoint Christophe Roupie as head of Europe and Asia for its Europe and Trax divisions.

EVESTMENT

The investment data and analytics firm named Gabriel Gilarranz as vice president of business development in its London office.

AMIA CAPITAL

New hedge fund Amia Capital, led by the former chief investment officer of Brazilian financial services group BTG Pactual's global macro fund, has made two new appointments and now employs 12 former BTG staff, according to a source close to the matter.

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON

Financial services company named Imran Qureshi to head its business in the U.S. Midwest region. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)