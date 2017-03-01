MOVES-Credit Suisse, ESM, Perella Weinberg, Brit Ltd

(Adds Morgan Stanley, Legal & General Investment management)

March 1 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The Swiss bank said Ken Pang, currently head of global markets trading in Asia Pacific, would take over as its new regional head for its global markets business.

EUROPEAN STABILITY MECHANISM

The ESM promoted former Credit Suisse investment banker David Eatough to be its general counsel, filling a position after the departure of Ralf Jansen.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS LP

The New York-based investment bank said David Azema joined as a partner in its advisory business.

BRIT LTD

The specialty insurer, a unit of Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, appointed Michael Carr as senior vice president of the newly launched cyber and technology team for Brit Global Specialty USA.

MORGAN STANLEY

The company's co-head of Midwest investment banking Matthew Parr has agreed to join PJT Partners Inc, the investment banking advisory firm founded by Morgan Stanley veteran Paul Taubman, people familiar with the matter said.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

European asset manager named Dermot Courtier as chairman of its mastertrust and the independent governance committee (IGC). (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)