FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
MOVES- RHB Bank, Fitch Ratings, Alvarez & Marsal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 5 months ago

MOVES- RHB Bank, Fitch Ratings, Alvarez & Marsal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RHB BANK BHD

Lena Yong, head of institutional equities for Asia at RHB Bank, has left the bank, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters IFR, according to a Reuters IFR report.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

Six senior financial restructuring specialists are to move from accountancy firm KPMG's London practice to Alvarez & Marsal, which has previously specialised in operational restructuring in the UK but also acted as the chief restructuring adviser to Lehman Brothers after it failed in the US, Reuters IFR reported.

FITCH RATINGS

The ratings agency named Brett Hemsley as global analytical head.

CHURCHILL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

The unit of TIAA Global Asset Management LLC named Kevin Burke senior adviser.

S&P

The company's head of sovereign ratings John Chambers is leaving the agency after 24 years, according to an email to friends and colleagues that was seen by Reuters IFR. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.