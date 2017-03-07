MOVES-UBS, Deutsche Bank, ACR

March 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS GROUP AG

The Swiss financial services company is appointing Alejandro Velez as Head of Wealth Management Latin America, the Swiss bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

D.A. DAVIDSON & CO

The financial services firm said Russell Gunther has joined the firm's institutional equity research team.

DELAWARE INVESTMENTS

The unit of Macquarie Group Ltd named John Leonard head of equities.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank has hired Glenn Rewick, most recently head of healthcare M&A for UBS Group AG in Europe, Middle East and Africa, as a managing director in its San Francisco office, according to an internal Deutsche memo reviewed by Reuters.

ACR ALPINE CAPITAL RESEARCH LLC

The asset manager named Neel Shah and Mark Unferth as portfolio managers, and they will be based in New York. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)