MOVES- Barclays, BNY Mellon, HSBC Commercial Banking

March 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

BAWAG PSK

Manuel Gonzalez Cid has replaced Franklin "Fritz" Hobbs as the company's chairman of the supervisory board, the Austrian bank said.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank has named Art Mbanefo to lead a newly created unit in its investment bank called Financial Resource Management, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS

The fund arm of insurer Standard Life said that its head of equities, David Cumming, has decided to leave the company, days after the firm announced a plan to buy rival Aberdeen Asset Management.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The bank appointed Dan Watkins head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets business.

HSBC COMMERCIAL BANKING

The unit of HSBC Holdings Plc named Amanda Murphy head of commercial banking for HSBC UK and Andrew Wild head of commercial banking, continental Europe. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)