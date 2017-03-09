March 9 The following financial services
CITIGROUP INC
The bank has appointed David Russell head of markets and
securities services for Hong Kong, it said in a press release,
according to Reuters IFR.
BAWAG PSK
The Austrian bank has appointed Chief Financial Officer Anas
Abuzaakouk as its new chief executive, it said, with the current
chief Byron Haynes staying on as co-CEO until the end of the
year when he will retire.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
James Horsburgh will relocate to Hong Kong to take over
leveraged and acquisition finance responsibilities for Asia
Pacific at HSBC, replacing previous head Lyndon Hsu who left the
bank last month, Reuters IFR reported.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The unit of AXA SA appointed Alban Jarry as chief
digital technology officer.
BHF BANK
Markus Beumer, former Commerzbank board member
responsible for the bank's business with medium-sized companies,
is joining Germany's BHF Bank, which is owned by France's Oddo &
Cie.
MAN GROUP PLC
The British hedge fund named Michelle McCloskey as president
of Man Americas.
INVESCO POWERSHARES
The unit of investment manager Invesco Ltd named
Nima Pouyan to head its business in Switzerland and Ashkan
Daghestani as its business development director in the UK.
