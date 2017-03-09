March 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank has appointed David Russell head of markets and securities services for Hong Kong, it said in a press release, according to Reuters IFR.

BAWAG PSK

The Austrian bank has appointed Chief Financial Officer Anas Abuzaakouk as its new chief executive, it said, with the current chief Byron Haynes staying on as co-CEO until the end of the year when he will retire.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

James Horsburgh will relocate to Hong Kong to take over leveraged and acquisition finance responsibilities for Asia Pacific at HSBC, replacing previous head Lyndon Hsu who left the bank last month, Reuters IFR reported.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The unit of AXA SA appointed Alban Jarry as chief digital technology officer.

BHF BANK

Markus Beumer, former Commerzbank board member responsible for the bank's business with medium-sized companies, is joining Germany's BHF Bank, which is owned by France's Oddo & Cie.

MAN GROUP PLC

The British hedge fund named Michelle McCloskey as president of Man Americas.

INVESCO POWERSHARES

The unit of investment manager Invesco Ltd named Nima Pouyan to head its business in Switzerland and Ashkan Daghestani as its business development director in the UK.

(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)