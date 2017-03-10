March 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SYMPHONY FINANCIAL PARTNERS

The asset-management firm has appointed Hiroyuki Abe head of business development based in Tokyo, according to its press release, Reuters IFR reported.

NATIXIS

The French lender has hired two debt capital markets bankers as it continues to grow its presence in the region, Reuters IFR reported.

MORGAN STANLEY

The firm has appointed Niall Almeida head of fixed income for Asia ex Japan, according to an internal memo that Reuters IFR has seen.

JP MORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank has set up a new unit in its custody and fund services business to optimise how the business manages risk and capital and it will be headed by Patrick Moisy, according to Reuters IFR.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The bank has appointed Jim Cooney as head of its Americas Equity Capital Markets(ECM) business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Bryon Lake as head of international exchange-traded funds, a newly created role. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)