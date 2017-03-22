March 22 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank said Tamim Jabr had been appointed as chief
executive of Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia, effective
immediately.
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
The real estate services company named Davoud Amel-Azizpour
as its chief financial officer for EMEA.
PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS
The asset management arm of Principal Financial Group Inc
named Stuart Lawrence as senior equities trader to its
global trading team.
MITISKA REIM
The real estate investment and fund management firm said it
hired four people in its European investment team.
CITCO GROUP
The provider of financial services named Barbara Flusk as
senior executive vice president, head of real estate fund
services.
NUVEEN
Investment firm appointed James Wing and Michael Welch as
managing directors, expanding its alternatives business
development team with the newly created roles.
FTI CONSULTING
Business advisory firm named Chris Osborne as head of its
economic consulting business and Kevin Hewitt as EMEA chairman,
effective immediately.
