March 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

The bank named Jim Pettigrew chairman of the board of RBC Europe Ltd, replacing John Roberts, who retired after holding the position for eight years.

Mark Cohen, the head of restructuring finance at Deutsche Bank AG, will join RBC as head of its U.S. capital solutions group in New York in June, people familiar with the matter said.

ROCKFIRE CAPITAL LTD

The investment management firm named Steve Croucher its chief operating officer.

EDISON

The equity research firm appointed Dean Richardson director and head of Australasia.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The accounting firm appointed Dennis Layton as global deputy leader of people advisory services.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The unit of AXA SA named Andrew Douglas as an associate director to its UK institutional sales team.

TWIN BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS

The middle-market direct lending unit of private equity firm Angelo Gordon & Co, appointed Garrett Ryan as a partner and head of capital markets, effective immediately.

D.A. DAVIDSON

Financial services firm named Joe Morgan as managing director of its technology banking team.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank's head of EMEA leveraged capital markets, Thomas Egan, is set to leave the bank, banking sources said.

PERMIRA DEBT MANAGERS

Andrew Lawson is set to join Permira Debt Managers as Head of Capital Markets, a spokesman for PDM said.

UBS GROUP AG

The Swiss financial services company has hired Chad Hersch as a loan trader, according to sources.

Lazard Ltd

The asset manage has tapped a portfolio manager at investment firm Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA) to bolster its expanding activist shareholder defense team, according to people familiar with the matter.

(Compiled by Divya Grover and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)