MOVES-MUFG, JP Morgan Asset Management, Walker Crips

March 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC

The financial services company named Louis L'Heureux head of financial sponsors for its leveraged finance division in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

JPMorgan's asset management unit named Nicki Hayden head of sales executives and Stephen McCall business development manager within its UK funds business.

WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC

The financial services firm appointed Clive Bouch as a non-executive director to its board. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)