MOVES- Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Tinley Investment, HSBC

March 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The investment bank named managing director Greg Berube head of restructuring in the Americas, and managing director Clinton Ray head of restructuring in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
Japan's biggest brokerage appointed Prabhat Awasthi as its new head of India, replacing Vikas Sharma, who has been promoted to head of Asia ex-Japan.
The London-based wealth planner appointed Martin Reed as a financial planner to its Bournemouth office.
The private bank said it appointed company veteran Christophe de Backer as a non-executive board director, effective immediately.
