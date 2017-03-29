FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Tinley Investment, HSBC
March 29, 2017 / 2:28 PM / 5 months ago

MOVES- Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Tinley Investment, HSBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The investment bank named managing director Greg Berube head of restructuring in the Americas, and managing director Clinton Ray head of restructuring in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

Japan's biggest brokerage appointed Prabhat Awasthi as its new head of India, replacing Vikas Sharma, who has been promoted to head of Asia ex-Japan.

TILNEY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The London-based wealth planner appointed Martin Reed as a financial planner to its Bournemouth office.

HSBC PRIVATE BANK (SUISSE) SA

The private bank said it appointed company veteran Christophe de Backer as a non-executive board director, effective immediately.

Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru

