5 months ago
MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Evercore Partners, Al Hilal Bank
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 5 months ago

MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Evercore Partners, Al Hilal Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

EVERCORE PARTNERS INC

The U.S.-based boutique investment banking advisory firm has promoted Singapore-based Keith Magnus to co-chairman of Asia.

QUAERO CAPITAL

The Geneva-based asset manager appointed Francesco Samson group chief operating officer.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank's group treasurer Alexander von zur Muehlen will join its investment banking division, once the lender's recently announced capital raise is complete, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

AL HILAL BANK

Alex Coelho has been appointed as chief executive, said the Abu Dhabi-based Islamic bank, which operates in the United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan.

ALDERMORE GROUP PLC

The UK-based specialist lender and savings bank appointed Steve Halls as business development manager in its invoice finance team.

Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru

