5 months ago
MOVES-BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, RPMI Railpen
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
April 5, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 5 months ago

MOVES-BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, RPMI Railpen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNP PARIBAS SA

The bank named chief executives for its wealth management businesses in Asia Pacific, Switzerland and emerging markets as well as Luxembourg & international Europe markets.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

Michele Colocci is to rejoin the investment bank from rival Morgan Stanley to co-lead Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) industry coverage with Harry Hampson.

RPMI RAILPEN

The British investment manager for the Railways Pension Scheme appointed Steve Mitchell as a compliance and risk director within its investment business. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)

