FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
MOVES- Aon, Citigroup, iCapital
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 10, 2017 / 7:09 PM / 4 months ago

MOVES- Aon, Citigroup, iCapital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AON PLC

UK-based Aon Plc's human resources and consulting services unit Aon Hewitt named Derry Pickford as principal, asset allocation in its global asset allocation team.

CITIGROUP INC

The investment bank said it had hired Simon Francis as co-head of leverage finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from rival Credit Suisse.

ICAPITAL NETWORK

The financial technology platform that provides high-net-worth investors and their advisers access to private equity and hedge funds named Thomas Fortin managing partner and chief operating officer. [ICapital Network]

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS

The asset management company has hired Matt Philo to lead its newly launched high yield team as part of its plan to expand its global fixed income business. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.