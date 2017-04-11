FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2017 / 2:09 PM / 4 months ago

MOVES- Axioma, Aviva, Deutsche Bank, Growth Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AXIOMA INC

Risk management firm Axioma named Christopher Woida as managing director of its index solutions business.

AVIVA PLC

Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, named Alasdair Prescott as senior client solutions director.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Deutsche Bank named Anthony Miller as chief executive for Australia and New Zealand.

GROWTH STREET EXCHANGE LTD

Growth Street Exchange Ltd, which helps small and medium-sized businesses get loans, named April Nardulli as general counsel and Chris Weller as commercial director. (Compiled by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)

