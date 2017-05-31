FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
MOVES-HSBC, JPMorgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, BTIG
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 31, 2017 / 7:56 PM / 3 months ago

MOVES-HSBC, JPMorgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, BTIG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC PLC

The London-based bank's corporate trust and loan agency unit appointed Karen Lomax as European head of business development.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The U.S. bank has appointed Jamie Riddell as UK Head of Natural Resources, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The firm has appointed Ben Davies as head of Metals and Mining for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to a memo seen by Reuters.

BTIG LLC

The financial services firm said it hired three senior professionals - Matthew Brown, Kurt Krestinski and John Santonastaso - to its fixed income credit group as part of its expansion. (Compiled by John Benny and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.