MOVES-HSBC, JPMorgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, BTIG

May 31 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
The London-based bank's corporate trust and loan agency unit appointed Karen Lomax as European head of business development.
The U.S. bank has appointed Jamie Riddell as UK Head of Natural Resources, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
The firm has appointed Ben Davies as head of Metals and Mining for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to a memo seen by Reuters.
The financial services firm said it hired three senior professionals - Matthew Brown, Kurt Krestinski and John Santonastaso - to its fixed income credit group as part of its expansion. (Compiled by John Benny and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)