Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GREENHILL & CO
The advisory firm is beefing up its restructuring group with the addition of George Mack, formerly Barclays' head of global restructuring.
CARVER BANCORP INC
The holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank named John Fitzpatrick as its first senior vice president and chief operating officer.
MITON GROUP PLC
The UK-based asset manager named Kevin McFarlane and Paul Kelly to its sales team.
KEMPEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The asset manager appointed Michel Iglesias del Sol as head of investment strategy, effective Sept. 1.
TILNEY GROUP
The financial planning and investment firm appointed Alex Bolton as a chartered financial planner.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.