MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP
The Japanese bank has hired Former Barclays head of
leveraged finance Duncan Connellan as managing director of its
event finance team in Sydney to lead its expansion in Australia.
BARCLAYS PLC
Barclays has appointed investment banker Kevin Wall as chief
executive of its business in Ireland, as it gears up to
potentially expand operations there due to Britain's departure
from the European Union.
CITIGROUP INC
The U.S. bank hired Toby Ali as co-head of leveraged
finance for Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from Bank of
America Merrill Lynch where he held the same role, the bank said
in a staff memo.
CROWE CLARK WHITEHILL LLP
The British accountancy firm said it appointed Nigel Bostock
as CEO, effective September 1.
SOCIETE GENERALE
Societe Generale has expanded its group management committee
as France's third-biggest listed bank prepares a strategic plan
due to be presented on November 28.
WELLS FARGO & CO
Wells Fargo Securities named Donald Wenzel, a commercial
banking veteran of JPMorgan Chase & Co, as executive vice
president of its government and institutional banking unit and
head of the division's business operations risk.
