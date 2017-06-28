US STOCKS-Wall St rises as bank stocks gain, tech rebounds
* KB Home, General Mills rise after strong quarterly earnings
June 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Deutsche Bank AG
The wealth management arm of Deutsche Bank said it appointed Michael Morley to lead its UK business as part of its plan to hire 100 front-office staff this year.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Stephan Feldgoise, Goldman Sachs's co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas, is retiring on July 1, people familiar with the matter said.
HSBC Holdings Plc
Europe's biggest bank appointed Diana Biggs head of business model innovations, UK & Europe.
Houlihan Lokey Inc
Investment bank said Brad Hafer has joined the company's strategic consulting group as a director.
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Investment manager firm appointed Ross Campbell as director of responsible investing.
(Compiled by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
June 28 Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday operations in its TNT Express unit were disrupted after its information systems were hit by a virus attack.