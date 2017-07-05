July 5 The following financial services industry
MORNINGSTAR INC
Investment research firm Morningstar named Jason Dubinsky
chief financial officer, effective July 24.
INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC
U.S.-based brokerage Investment Technology Group named
Michael Onofrio director on the U.S. electronic coverage team.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Lloyds Banking Group has expanded the role of finance chief
George Culmer and named David Oldfield as new head of commercial
and wholesale banking as part of a raft of senior leadership
changes, potentially providing options for who will become its
next CEO.
GLEACHER SHACKLOCK LLP
Ian King, who stepped down as chief executive of BAE Systems
last week, has been appointed a senior adviser to corporate
finance advisory firm Gleacher Shacklock.
VANGUARD GROUP INC
Vanguard Asset Management Ltd, a unit of the Vanguard Group
Inc, said it appointed former UBS executive Thomas Merz to the
newly created role of head of European distribution, excluding
UK.
VAM FUNDS
Luxembourg-based fund management company VAM Funds said it
has hired former Zurich Insurance Group AG executive
David Cockerton as a senior adviser in expanding its existing
business across the Middle East.
LOMBARD ODIER GROUP
Lombard Odier Investment Managers, the asset management
business of the Lombard Odier Group, said it appointed Ritesh
Bamania as head of solutions.
BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO
Privately held U.S. bank Brown Brothers Harriman & Co (BBH)
appointed the firm's Chief Information Officer and Head of
Systems Michael McGovern as the head of investor services
fintech offerings.
