MOVES-HSBC, Rockspring, CIBC

March 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC

The lender named Vineet Vohra as regional head of Wealth Development, Asia Pacific. Vohra joins HSBC from ANZ Singapore.

CIBC

The Canadian bank named Roger Harvey as its managing director, Corporate Credit Products.

ROCKSPRING PROPERTY INVESTMENT MANAGERS LLP

The independent property fund manager named Lauren Smith as manager of its investor relations team. Smith -- who will report to Kathryn Dixon, partner, Global Head of Investor Relations -- joins from Pradera.