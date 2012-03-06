FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Santander, Nomura, KPMG, Cordea Savills
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 11:30 AM / 6 years ago

MOVES-Santander, Nomura, KPMG, Cordea Savills

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SANTANDER UK PLC

The bank named Stephen Jones as its chief financial officer and Steve Pateman as head of UK banking.

NOMURA HOLDINGS

The Japanese investment bank named company veteran Koji Nagai as the new head of its securities business as part of a reshuffle aimed at bolstering management of the struggling Japanese investment bank’s global operations.

KPMG

The firm appointed Stephen Barter as chairman of its real estate advisory practice. Barter was previously UK CEO of Qatari Diar, part of the Qatar Investment Authority.

MAREX SPECTRON

The company named Willie Sim as head of Foreign Exchange, Asia-Pacific in Singapore. It also hired Simon Durno, Kelvin Jouhar, and Hetal Patel in its foreign exchange team in London and Anna Dahan in Geneva. The company also appointed Nick Heale and Jason Chan to its new equity finance team for the securities division.

CORDEA SAVILLS

The property fund manager named Clement Pigott as head of investment, France and BeNeLux. He is also president of the newly established French entity, Cordea Savills SAS.

OLD MUTUAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The company named Olivier Lebleu as head of non-U.S. distribution, Old Mutual Asset Management International.

