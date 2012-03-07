FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2012 / 3:41 PM / in 6 years

MOVES-Newedge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NEWEDGE

The multi-asset brokerage made three senior appointments at the alternative investment solutions (AIS) division of its prime clearing services team.

It named Marc Lorin as deputy head of origination and structuring for the Americas, James Shekerdemian as head of origination and structuring for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Charles Hill as his deputy. (Compiled by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)

