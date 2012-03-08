FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 6 years ago

MOVES-Pioneer Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

PIONEER INVESTMENTS

The asset management arm of Italian bank UniCredit appointed Stefan Tölg, Ronny Alsleben and Reinhold Dirschl in its institutional sales team in Germany and wholesale sales team.

Tölg joins from WAVE Management AG where he was a member of the executive board, while Alsleben joins from asset manager Top Vermögen AG where he worked as portfolio manager for the past four years.

Dirschl joins from MEAG Munich Ergo Asset Manager where he worked as area manager for the Bavarian region.

