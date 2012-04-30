MOVES-SVG Investment Managers, Adam

April 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SVG INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The London-based fund manager named Theresa Russell as head of sales and marketing. Russell joins from Legal & General Investments.

ADAM & CO

The Scottish private bank named Robert Woodthorpe Browne as its London banking director. Browne joins from Coutts and Co.

DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC

The company named Mike Biggs as chairman of the board and Bruce van Saun as a non-executive director of the company.