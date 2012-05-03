MOVES-JPMorgan, BofA, Invesco

May 3 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

J.P. MORGAN

The U.S. bank has named John Hall as head of technology, media and telecommunications banking for Asia Pacific with immediate effect, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy’s No. 3 lender named Fabrizio Viola as its new chief executive on Thursday as the world’s oldest bank revamps its management team to restore its profitability.

BANK OF AMERICA

The bank’s Middle East and North Africa investment banking head, Waleed El-Amir, has resigned, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, the latest top banker to leave the U.S. lender.

INVESCO LTD

The fund manager said it added three quantitative research analysts to its global quantitative equity research team. Charlie Ko, who previously worked with Batterymarch Financial Management, will join the company on May 15. Michael Abata will join from State Street Global Markets and Eric Cheng will join from Markit.

MANULIFE FINANCIAL

Canada’s largest life insurer hired former AIA Group Ltd executive Steve Roder as chief financial officer, replacing Michael Bell, who said in February that he would step down.

EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT

The company said Kerry Anne Murphy joined its institutional sales team.

PERMAL GROUP

The asset management company named Max Osborne as the senior vice president and head of U.S. domestic distribution. Osborne joins from Skybridge Capital.

TCW

The company named Jerry Cudzil as the head of U.S. credit trading. Cudzil joins from Morgan Stanley.