MOVES-RBS, Barclays C&ES, Coutts
May 10, 2012 / 10:35 AM / in 5 years

MOVES-RBS, Barclays C&ES, Coutts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LEGAL & GENERAL

The British insurer said finance chief Nigel Wilson would take over from outgoing Chief Executive Tim Breedon next month, confirming a widely expected appointment.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The bank made several appointments to the leadership team of its Transaction Services Origination (TSO) business across the Asia Pacific. It appointed Adrian Ong as head of TSO Singapore, Halim Tjie Kian as head of TSO Indonesia, Hemaka Perera as head of TSO Thailand, and Jonathan Jiang as head of TSO China.

BARCLAYS CORPORATE & EMPLOYER SOLUTIONS (C&ES)

The division of Barclays said it has launched a corporate wealth advisory team. Grant Hughes, who joins from RBS, will lead the team. Stephen White, Shaz Hussain, Anthony Whittington and Sam Lloyd have also been appointed to the team.

COUTTS

The wealth division of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group named Michael Renner as executive director, head of treasury services UK. Renner joins from Fidessa Asset Management, Luxembourg.

UNICREDIT

Italian bank UniCredit on Thursday appointed Sandro Pierri as chief executive of its Pioneer Investments asset manager, replacing Roger Yates who left for family commitments.

HUDSON VALLEY HOLDINGS

The financial services company appointed Stephen Brown as its president and chief executive, and said William Griffin retired as chairman of Hudson Valley Holding Corp & Hudson Valley Bank.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC

Ameriprise Financial Inc has added a veteran adviser with $1 million in annual revenue production to its independent franchise division, expanding its adviser base in Pennsylvania.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
