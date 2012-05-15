FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-RBS, JP Morgan
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 15, 2012 / 10:10 AM / 5 years ago

MOVES-RBS, JP Morgan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP

Coutts, the wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group has appointed Kenneth Sue as the head of products and services in Asia. Most recently Sue was the managing director and head of wealth management sales across Asia Pacific for HSBC.

JP Morgan Chase & Co

J.P. Morgan has hired Jing Zhao from Citigroup Inc to head its emerging Asia financial institutions group (FIG) banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

TORUS

The global specialty insurer named Tim Harris as group chief financial officer, based in London. Harris joins from Aviva Plc, where he was deputy group chief financial officer and chief capital officer.

PETRUS ADVISERS

The investment company appointed Patrick Butler as international adviser. Butler was previously a member of the management board of Raiffeisen Bank International.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.