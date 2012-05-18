MOVES-RBS, ITG, Axis Capital

May 18 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ITG

The research firm appointed Michael Marrale as the managing director at its New York Office. Marrale joins ITG from RBC Capital Markets.

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD

The Bermuda-based reinsurer named XL Insurance finance chief Joseph Henry as its new Chief Financial Officer, filling the post vacated by Albert Benchimol, who has taken over as the company’s CEO.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP

Coutts, the wealth division of RBS has appointed Paul Sarosy as the head of investment solutions. Sarosy joins from Credit Suisse where he was the group head for the UK domestic market.