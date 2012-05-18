FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-RBS, ITG, Axis Capital
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2012 / 10:27 AM / in 5 years

MOVES-RBS, ITG, Axis Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ITG

The research firm appointed Michael Marrale as the managing director at its New York Office. Marrale joins ITG from RBC Capital Markets.

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD

The Bermuda-based reinsurer named XL Insurance finance chief Joseph Henry as its new Chief Financial Officer, filling the post vacated by Albert Benchimol, who has taken over as the company’s CEO.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP

Coutts, the wealth division of RBS has appointed Paul Sarosy as the head of investment solutions. Sarosy joins from Credit Suisse where he was the group head for the UK domestic market.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.