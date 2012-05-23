FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-SEI Investments, Huron Consulting, National Bank of Abu Dhabi
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 23, 2012 / 10:15 AM / in 5 years

MOVES-SEI Investments, Huron Consulting, National Bank of Abu Dhabi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HURON CONSULTING GROUP

The provider of business consulting services named Geoffrey Frankel as a managing director at its Financial Consulting segment. Prior to this, Frankel was a managing director at Harris Williams & Co.

NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI

The largest bank in the emirate has appointed George Beatty as its new head of retail and consumer banking, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. Beatty was previously in the same position at National Bank of Kuwait .

SEI INVESTMENTS CO

The wealth management company named Anita Juneja as relationship director for its global wealth services arm. Previously, Juneja was head of strategic relationships at Close Brothers Asset Management, a part of Close Brothers Group .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.