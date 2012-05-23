MOVES-SEI Investments, Huron Consulting, National Bank of Abu Dhabi

May 23 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HURON CONSULTING GROUP

The provider of business consulting services named Geoffrey Frankel as a managing director at its Financial Consulting segment. Prior to this, Frankel was a managing director at Harris Williams & Co.

NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI

The largest bank in the emirate has appointed George Beatty as its new head of retail and consumer banking, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. Beatty was previously in the same position at National Bank of Kuwait .

SEI INVESTMENTS CO

The wealth management company named Anita Juneja as relationship director for its global wealth services arm. Previously, Juneja was head of strategic relationships at Close Brothers Asset Management, a part of Close Brothers Group .