Moves-JPMorgan, Stephens
#Funds News
May 22, 2012 / 7:45 PM / 5 years ago

Moves-JPMorgan, Stephens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank has hired former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement chief William McLucas to assist the firm in probes of its loss of at least $2 billion on credit derivatives trades, according to bank spokesman Joseph Evangelisti.

STEPHENS INC

The investment banking firm named John Lawrence as a managing director and senior analyst. Previously, Lawrence was a managing director in specialty retail at Morgan Keegan.

