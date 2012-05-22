Moves-JPMorgan, Stephens

May 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank has hired former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement chief William McLucas to assist the firm in probes of its loss of at least $2 billion on credit derivatives trades, according to bank spokesman Joseph Evangelisti.

STEPHENS INC

The investment banking firm named John Lawrence as a managing director and senior analyst. Previously, Lawrence was a managing director in specialty retail at Morgan Keegan.