May 24, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

MOVES-ING Investment Management, SVM Asset Management

Reuters Staff

May 24 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

EUROCLEAR

The settlement firm named Marc Antoine Autheman, a former Credit Agricole banker, to replace Sir Nigel Wicks as chairman in January.

LOOMIS, SAYLES & COMPANY

The fund manager named Rowland Bankes as its head of trading. Prior to this, Bankes was the head of fixed income and trading at the private wealth management arm of Bank of America .

ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment management arm of ING Insurance, owned by the ING Group, said it promoted Mark den Hollander to Chief Risk Officer. Prior to this Hollander was Head of ICS Investment Solutions at the firm.

SVM ASSET MANAGEMENT

The Edinburgh-based investment firm appointed Alasdair Birch as European equity analyst. Birch joins from BNP Paribas Investment Partners UK, the asset management business line of BNP Paribas, where he was a junior portfolio manager within the European mid-cap team.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
