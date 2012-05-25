FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Deutsche Bank
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 25, 2012 / 2:28 PM / in 5 years

MOVES-Deutsche Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS

Anindya Mohinta, formerly Citi’s director of mining and steel research, joined Goldman Sachs as executive director, fundamental strategies, this month, sources said this week.

GROUPAMA

The chairman of troubled French insurer Groupama, Jean-Luc Baucherel, is set to relinquish its role at the end of 2012, French daily Les Echos reported on its website on Friday, citing an internal company memo.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Anthony Parsons, vice-chairman of British mergers and acquisitions at the bank, has left to join boutique investment bank Greenhill & Co, two people familiar with the matter said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.