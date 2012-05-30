MOVES- Credit Suisse, LPL Financial, FM Global

May 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Credit Suisse Group

The Swiss bank promoted John Cogan and Ahmad Masud to lead its power and utilities investment banking business, according to a memo sent to its staff.

LPL FINANCIAL

The independent broker-dealer said it added five veteran advisers to its retirement planning division as the firm expands its presence in the market for retirees in the United States.

Advisers Matthew Haerr, Christine Soscia, Amir Arbabi, Peter Littlejohn and William Brown will work with institutional clients in areas of plan design, compliance and investment due diligence.

FM GLOBAL

The business property insurer announced the promotions of four of its senior officers on Wednesday. It appointed Chris Johnson as senior vice president, Asia Pacific, while Ziad Tadmoury will be promoted to senior vice president, client service and sales.

Thierry Masurel will be named vice president, operations manager, Southern Europe and Roberta Butler will be promoted to senior vice president of marketing.