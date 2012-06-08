FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BlackRock, Cenkos, M&G Investments, Vestra Wealth
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 8, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

MOVES-BlackRock, Cenkos, M&G Investments, Vestra Wealth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BLACKROCK INC

The world’s largest asset manager said it appointed Mark Howard-Johnson as the global head of Real Estate Securities Management.

CENKOS SECURITIES

The British stockbroker has made four of its senior staff executive directors in the latest of a series of changes to its board following the resignation of its chief executive at the end of last year.

M&G INVESTMENTS

The investment manager, an autonomous unit of Prudential Plc , named Michelle Scrimgeour as group risk director. She will report to Chief Executive Michael McLintock.

VESTRA WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management firm appointed David Campbell as managing partner. Campbell was previously with Deutsche Bank , where he ran the firm’s UK Private Wealth Management division.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.